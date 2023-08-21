SRK’s Jawan event venue locked: Hyderabad or Mumbai?

Mumbai: Following the massive success of “Pathaan,” Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for “Jawan,” which will be released on September 7th. The anticipation for this film is at an all-time high, thanks to gripping teasers and captivating songs. Atlee, known for delivering some amazing movies in Tamil cinema, is set to make his Bollywood debut with “Jawan.”

Jawan Promotional Event In Chennai

The news is that south superstar Vijay Thalapathy will appear in the “Jawan” movie as ACP Vijay Kumar from the blockbuster “Theri” which sent fans into a frenzy. Vijay will not only share the screen with King Khan, but they will also work together on promotions. Rumours are rife that, Vijay, Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and the rest of the cast will attend a big event not in Hyderabad or Mumbai, but in Chennai in early September to promote the film ahead of its September 7th release.

Fans of both Vijay and Shah Rukh Khan are looking forward to this grand occasion, which will undoubtedly generate a lot of buzz and excitement for the film.

“Jawan,” produced by Gauri Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment, has a budget of 300 crore. The release date has been carefully planned to coincide with Janmashtami on September 7, 2023, promising a cinematic extravaganza that will undoubtedly leave an indelible impression.