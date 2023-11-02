SRK’s Jawan released on Netflix, here’s BIG change in movie

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is celebrating his 58th birthday today and OTT giant Netflix has released his movie Jawan on the platform as a gift for all his fans. We have earlier, reported that Jawan might be released on the 58th birthday of King Khan and our predictions turned out to be true.

King Khan has given two big hits this year and will be seen on the big screen in the third movie Dunki this year on Christmas. The actor’s Jawan, which is directed by Atlee Kumar, was making waves for a few months now as its fans were waiting for its OTT release.

SRK’s OTT version of Jawan has something special for his fans on his birthday. The movie, as per reports, has been released with an extension on the OTT platform. It is reported that Jawan is on OTT with an extended version where Nayanthara’s role of being a single mother along with a super cop will be shown.

As per reports, the film has been released with a 5 minute extension. The theatrical release of Jawan was 2 hours and 45 minutes while on OTT it was 2 hours and 50 minutes. The OTT giant Netflix also shared the video of SRK in which he is seen urging his fans to see the Jawan on Netflix on his birthday.

Jawan has been released on OTT in all languages and it has earned over Rs 1000 crores world wide from its theatrical release. It stars SRK, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Sanya Malhotra among others.