Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan, also known as SRK, made history on August 10, by becoming the first Indian actor to receive the Pardo alla Carriera (Career Leopard) lifetime achievement award at the 77th Locarno Film Festival. This award is a big honor, recognizing SRK’s amazing contributions to movies, both in India and around the world.

Besides his success in films, SRK is also famous for his great style. He is the richest actor in Asia and is often seen in luxury clothes and accessories. During a promo shoot for the Locarno Film Festival, he wore a necklace by Hermès, which cost about Rs. 70,000.

Shah Rukh Khan is not just a global superstar; he’s also known for his taste in luxury. SRK owns some of the most expensive things in the world, from high-end watches and luxury cars to designer clothing. His love for these lavish items is as grand as his larger-than-life persona. Only someone like King Shah Rukh Khan can truly live up to such an extravagant lifestyle, perfectly matching his royal title.

At the festival, SRK also had a chat with Giona A. Nazzaro, the artistic director of the event. They talked about his career and his upcoming movie, ‘King,’ which he is working on with director Sujoy Ghosh. SRK mentioned that for the past 6-7 years, he has been thinking about trying a different kind of movie. He said, “I talked about this idea with Sujoy, and he said, ‘Sir, I have a story.'”