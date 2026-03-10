Hyderabad: Before becoming the King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan began his acting journey on Indian television. He became popular through TV serials like Fauji, Circus, and Dil Dariya. His performances in these shows made him a familiar face among viewers in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

In 1992, Shah Rukh Khan entered Bollywood with the film Deewana, starring alongside Rishi Kapoor and Divya Bharti. The movie became a big success and marked his official debut in Hindi cinema. From that moment, Shah Rukh Khan’s career took off, and he later became one of the biggest stars in Indian cinema.

However, many people do not know that Shah Rukh Khan had already appeared in a film before his Bollywood debut. In 1989, he played a small role in the English television film In Which Annie Gives It Those Ones.

Film restored and re-releasing in theatres

The film was originally made for television and was shown only once on Doordarshan. Because of this, it remained largely unknown for many years.

Now, the cult classic has been restored in 4K by the Film Heritage Foundation. The restored version recently premiered at the Berlin International Film Festival and received great appreciation.

The film will now be released in theatres across India on March 13, 2026, giving audiences a chance to watch this rare early performance by Shah Rukh Khan on the big screen.

Hyderabad screening details

Fans in Hyderabad can watch the film at PVR: Nexus Mall, Kukatpally.

March 13, 2026 – 07:00 PM

March 14, 2026 – 07:00 PM

March 15, 2026 – 04:15 PM and 07:00 PM

The film was directed by Pradip Krishen and written by the famous author Arundhati Roy. Roy also appeared in the movie, playing the role of a rebellious student named Radha.

The story revolves around Annie, played by Arjun Raina, an architecture student struggling with his studies and strict professors at a Delhi architecture school. The film shows the fun, friendship, and struggles of college life in the 1970s.

Shah Rukh Khan appeared briefly in the film as one of the architecture students. Actor Manoj Bajpayee also had a small appearance in the movie. At the time, both actors were active in Delhi’s theatre scene.

For many fans, this re-release is a special chance to see Shah Rukh Khan’s journey before he became the global superstar known today.