SRK’s manager and bodyguard’s HUGE salaries become talk of town

Mumbai: It is SRK-day and everything about him is being discussed online among his fans and media circles. From his movies to his opulent lifestyle, everything about the Bollywood icon is under the spotlight as he celebrates his 58th birthday. Fans are interested in reading everything about King Khan today. In this write-up, let’s have a look the two significant individuals in his life — his manager, Pooja Dadlani, and his long-time bodyguard, Ravi Singh.

Pooja Dadlani

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan with superstar’s manager Pooja Dadlani

Pooja Dadlani, who has been an integral part of Shah Rukh Khan’s career since 2012, shares birthday with the actor. She is not just a manager but a vital member of the extended family. Her role surpasses managing schedules; she oversees the operations of SRK’s businesses, including Red Chillies Entertainment and the IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders.

Additionally, she takes charge of vital professional affairs, including legal matters. Reports suggest that for her multifaceted role, Pooja Dadlani’s salary is estimated between a staggering Rs. 7 to 9 crores annually.

SRK’s Bodyguard Ravi Singh

Shah Rukh Khan with Ravi Singh

Ravi Singh stands as the vigilant shield to SRK, serving as the actor’s bodyguard for over a decade. His dedication and commitment to ensuring Shah Rukh Khan’s security has made him one of the most prominent figures in the celebrity bodyguard domain.

As per multiple reports, Ravi Singh earns around Rs. 3 crores annually, making him one of the highest-paid celebrity bodyguards in the industry, with an approximate monthly income of Rs. 17 lakhs.

SRK’s Upcoming Projects

Glimpse of Dunki Drop 1 (ANI)

In terms of work, SRK will be next seen in Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani. The teaser of ‘Dunki’ was unveiled today, November 2, on the occasion of Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday. The movie also stars Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, Anil Grover, along with Shah Rukh Khan. It is slated to release in December, 2023.