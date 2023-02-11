SRK’s manager Pooja Dadlani’s salary becomes talk of town

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan who is currently enjoying the success of ‘Pathaan’ has been in the headlines since the last months of 2022. From the expensive watch he wears to his manager’s salary, fans are curious to know everything related to King Khan.

King Khan has featured recently in the list of the world’s top richest actors. As the old saying goes that behind every successful man, there is the hand of the powerful woman but as SRK is talented himself still no doubt her manager has a big role in his life. SRK’s manager is Pooja Dadlani and now she has grabbed eyeballs after she moved into her new home. Fans of SRK are asking about her salary and net worth.

Pooja Dadlani recently flaunted her newly renovated house on Instagram. Just after sharing the picture, SRK’s fans started asking about her salary. Pooja Dadlani seems to be happy after moving into her new house and why not? She should be proud as it is not everyone’s cup of tea to buy a home in Mumbai.

Sharing a picture of her new house on Instagram, Pooja Dadlani wrote, “Stepping into my new abode… to new dreams to create warmth & happiness. And what better way to start this new journey than with a house designed by none other than Gauri Khan my family. She turned my house into a home..”.

Moments after Pooja posted the picture of her new home, fans started reacting to it and most of them ask how much salary she is receiving from SRK.



One user wrote, “The more the client earns, the more the manager earns and SRK earns alot!!”.

Another user wrote, “Shah Rukh Khan se Salary le kar wapas Gauri Khan ko de diye..Ghar ka Paisa ghar me hi reh gaya….Wahhh.”

Another fan wrote, “She has become very close to SRK and Gauri as well. Plus she accompanies SRK in almost all of her trips. Their kids are friends as well afaik. The house could be a gift as well, who knows”.

The new house of Pooja Dadlani is designed by SRK’s wife Gauri Khan. Sharing the pictures of her husband’s manager’s new home, Gauri wrote, “Added coziness and charm within a few weeks to turn a house into a home. “She added the hashtag #gaurikhandesign to her post. In the comments section of wife Gauri Khan’s post, Shah Rukh Khan wrote: “It’s the warmth and heart you put into your designs. Masha Allah.”

It is said that SRK’s family is very close to Pooja Dadlani and recently SRK and his son Aryan Khan were also spotted visiting Pooja’s new home. Many celebrities have also reacted with congratulatory messages to the pictures shared by Gauri and Pooja.

Pooja Dadlani’s Annual Earnings

With her expertise in managing Shah Rukh Khan, one of the biggest superstars in India, Pooja Dadlani has established herself as a leading figure in the field of celebrity management. She is one of the most sought-after managers in the industry and according to a report in MensXP her annual earnings stands at around Rs 7 to 9cr. Her net worth is reportedly over Rs 50cr.