SRK’s next stop Begumpet? Reports hint at Hyderabad shoot

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is currently juggling multiple commitments, including his upcoming film King and his IPL duties. Amid this, the actor is creating massive buzz for his much-anticipated cameo in superstar Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2, which is already one of the most awaited films in Indian cinema.

According to the latest reports, the film is currently being shot in Hyderabad, with a crucial schedule underway in Begumpet. The shoot has reportedly reached its final stages, and the makers are gearing up for a grand release during the Independence Day weekend in August.

What has truly grabbed fans’ attention is a massive sequence featuring four legendary stars of Indian cinema including Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Mohanlal, and Shiva Rajkumar who are expected to share screen space in a single episode. The sequence is currently being filmed and is said to be one of the major highlights of the film.

Frame of the CENTURY is loading ⏳



– Rajinikanth

– Shah Rukh Khan

– Mohanlal

– Shiva Rajkumar

All in a single frame. 🔥#Jailer2 shoot is currently happening in Hyderabad.



Bollywood Star #ShahRukhKhan has reportedly allotted 5 days of call sheets without taking any… — Rangasthalam (@RangasthalamIN) April 7, 2026

Shah Rukh Khan, fondly known as the “Badshah of Bollywood,” is reportedly playing a powerful cameo in the film. As per inside buzz, the actor has allotted five days for the shoot and is likely to be seen in the role of a cop. Fans are now eagerly waiting for his arrival in Hyderabad and further updates from the sets.

Jailer 2 is the sequel to the blockbuster Jailer and promises to be bigger in scale with multiple star-studded cameos. The film also stars Vidya Balan in a key role, marking her debut in Tamil cinema. The ensemble cast includes Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Mirnaa, and SJ Suryah, along with prominent appearances by Shiva Rajkumar, Vijay Sethupathi, Mohanlal, and Mithun Chakraborty.

Directed by Nelson, the film carries huge expectations among fans. With music composed by Anirudh Ravichander and production by Sun Pictures, Jailer 2 is mounted on a grand scale.