SRK’s old films return to Hyderabad theatres: Shows, ticket prices

Hyderabad: A good news to all Shah Rukh Khan fans, Yash Raj Films will celebrate Nostalgia Film Festival from January 19 to 22.

SRK’s ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’, ‘Dil To Pagal Hai’ and ‘Chak De! India’ are set to be re-released in theatres & the ticket prices will be just at Rs.112! This is a great treat to cinema lovers and the one’s who couldn’t watch these fabulous movies on big screen when they released. So do not miss this trip to nostalgia and you can book your tickets at the details given below.

Hyderabad fans can enjoy this amazing experience at a couple of theatres in the city. Check them out below.

1. Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, released in 1995, is one of the most iconic films of Shah Rukh Khan’s career. The film, directed by Aditya Chopra, also stars Kajol, Amrish Puri, and Anupam Kher in pivotal roles.

Dates: 19th January and 22nd January

Theatres: PVR, Next Galleria Mall in Panjagutta and PVR Nexus Mall in Kukatpally

Show Timings : 01:05 PM

2. Dil Toh Pagal Hai

Dil To Pagal Hai, released in 1997, is a musical romance film directed by Yash Chopra. The film features Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, and Karisma Kapoor in lead roles.

Date : 20th January 2024

Theatres: PVR Next Galleria Mall in Panjagutta and PVR Nexus Mall in Kukatpally

Show Timings : 01:05 PM

3. Chak De! India

Chak De! India, released in 2007, is a sports drama directed by Shimit Amin. The film follows the story of a former hockey player, played by Shah Rukh Khan, who is ousted from the sport for allegedly being involved in cheating his country during the Olympics.

Date: 21st January 2024

Theatres: PVR Next Galleria Mall in Panjagutta and PVR Nexus Mall in Kukatpally.

Show Timings : 01:05 PM

The announcement of the Nostalgia Film Festival has created a buzz on social media, and fans are eagerly waiting to relive the magic of these iconic films on the big screen again.