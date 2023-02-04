SRK’s Pathaan banned in Pakistan, illegal screenings halted

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan who is regarded as one of the best actors across the globe landed in controversies before the release of Pathaan but now the movie is rocking at the box office and fans are appreciating King Khan’s acting skills. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles.

As Pakistani artists are banned in India, they too have banned the screening of Indian films. But when it is SRK anything can happen as the actor enjoys a massive fan following in Pakistan too. According to a report in Dawn, Pathaan was being screened illegally in Karachi, near the Defence Housing Authority. Firework Events company was organising the screening of Pathaan at different locations in Pakistan, cited Pakistani media. It is also reported that the tickets were sold at Rs 900 PKR.

Pathaan trailer (Photo: Twitter)

After the news of the illegal screening of the film spread across country, the Sindh Board of Films Censor reached the spot and stopped the screening. Reports suggest that most of the theatres which were screening Pathaan illegally were houseful.

The Sindh Board of Films Censor asked Fireworks Events company to cancel all the private screenings of across the country. The statement issued by the board reads, “No person shall make or arrange a public or private exhibition of a film by means of cinematograph unless the film has been duly certified for public exhibition by the Board.”

According to the board, those who organise the screening of the Pathaan may get a punishment of up to 3 years in jail or a fine of up to Rs 1L . Pathaan has earned 351 crores in India while it has crossed the 700 crore milestone worldwide. The film is directed by Siddharth Anand.