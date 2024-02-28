SRK’s schedule from April to December 2024 and movies list

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, after a big return in 2023 with hits like Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki, is all set for an even more exciting 2024. In a recent interview, King Khan hinted at starting the filming of his next project in March or April 2024, promising to grace the silver screen again after the success of Dunki.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Upcoming Movies 2024

Though the superstar has kept his upcoming venture under wraps, rumours are buzzing about a collaboration with his daughter, Suhana Khan, in Sujoy Ghosh’s anticipated action thriller titled “King.” This venture, backed by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix, is scheduled to kick off around the summer season, as per insiders.

Following the completion of “King,” SRK will be gearing up for the sequel to his blockbuster, “Pathaan 2.” Talks between King Khan and Aditya Chopra suggest that the film is set to go on floors by December 2024. Promising a grand scale in terms of cast, crew, action, and entertainment, YRF aims to take “Pathaan 2” to new heights.

The pre-production phase of Pathaan 2 is slated to commence in the summer, indicating an exciting journey ahead for SRK and his fans. Currently, Shah Rukh Khan is on a well-deserved break after three consecutive blockbusters and he is set to return to action from April onwards.

Adding to the anticipation, “Tiger Vs Pathaan” is also on the horizon, with shooting expected to begin soon. While fans eagerly await official confirmations, Shah Rukh Khan’s 2024 schedule promises a cinematic treat. Get ready for another chapter in the SRK saga!