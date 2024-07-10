SRK’s shopping video: A glimpse of the superstar’s daily life!

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is currently enjoying a holiday in New York with his daughter, Suhana Khan. Photos and videos of the duo relaxing and spending quality time together have surfaced on social media, delighting fans worldwide.

Yesterday, a photo of King Khan and Suhana from a posh cafe in NYC went viral, showcasing their close bond. Now, a new video of the father-daughter duo shopping has emerged online. In the clip, Shah Rukh is seen trying on a pair of shoes at a shop. The actor sported a casual look with a grey T-shirt, blue jeans, and a cap, completing his outfit with his trademark ponytail. Suhana looked stylish in a floral dress as they walked around the store together.

SRK and suhana Khan were spotted in New York while they were shopping for footwear. #ShahRukhKhan #SuhanaKhan #SRK pic.twitter.com/YXLq05elh6 — SRK TELUGU FC (@SRKTeluguFC) July 9, 2024

Meanwhile, SRK and Suhana are set to share the screen for the first time in Sujoy Ghosh’s upcoming film, The King.

Speculation about The King has been circulating for months, and Shah Rukh recently confirmed the project. In an earlier video, fans spotted the script of The King next to the superstar on his study table. The film will feature SRK as a gangster, with Suhana playing his student. The King is currently in pre-production and is expected to start filming later this year, aiming for a 2025 release.