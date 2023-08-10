SRK’s unpaid cameos that stole the show: Krazzy 4 to Brahmastra

Mumbai: The “King of Bollywood,” Shah Rukh Khan, is known not only for his captivating roles but also for his generous spirit when it comes to making unforgettable cameos in films. These brief appearances frequently steal the show, with some made solely for the sake of friendship and respect.

A Gesture Beyond Measure in “Brahmastra”

In a recent interview, director Karan Johar revealed that Shah Rukh Khan‘s extended cameo in “Brahmastra” was a labour of love done for free remuneration. Khan devoted an incredible 18 days to a pivotal sequence, showing his unwavering commitment to his craft.

A History of Benevolence Beyond the Silver Screens

Karan Johar also thanked Khan for his pivotal role in “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.” Despite their close relationship, Johar recognizes the importance of using this privilege sparingly and not taking it for granted.

Madhavan, the star of “Rocketry: The Nambi Effect,” shared a touching story about Khan’s involvement. Khan expressed his desire to contribute to the film during a birthday conversation. Khan kept his word and joined the project as a volunteer, demonstrating his humility.

Khan’s generosity extends beyond his films. He has appeared for free in films such as “Krazzy 4,” “Bhoothnath Returns,” and “Dulha Mil Gaya,” demonstrating his willingness to support fellow artists and contribute to worthwhile projects without financial gain.

Khan’s generosity demonstrates his humility and dedication to the film industry. He recognizes the power of his support as an icon with enormous influence and chooses to use it wisely, leaving a legacy of selfless contributions.

Shah Rukh Khan’s unpaid cameos not only light up the screen, but also demonstrate his industry goodwill and camaraderie. His acts of kindness and dedication continue to inspire both fans and fellow artists, leaving an indelible mark on the tapestry of Bollywood.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in Dunki, Jawan, and Tiger 3 in a cameo role.