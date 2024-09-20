SRK’s Veer Zaara TOTAL collections: Film joins Rs 100 crore club

Mumbai: Twenty years after its original release, Veer-Zaara, directed by Yash Chopra and starring Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta, has reached a new box office milestone. Thanks to its re-release in 2024, the beloved romantic drama has now crossed Rs 100 crore worldwide, continuing to capture hearts across generations.

Veer Zaara Total Box Office Collection

Released on November 12, 2004, Veer-Zaara tells the moving tale of Veer Pratap Singh, an Indian Air Force pilot, and Zaara Hayaat Khan, a woman from Pakistan. Their love story, filled with sacrifice and hope, struck a deep emotional chord with audiences.

Despite tough competition, the film became the highest-grossing Indian movie of 2004, making Rs 98 crore globally, with Rs 61 crore from India and Rs 37 crore from international markets.

'VEER ZAARA' CROSSES ₹ 💯 CR *WORLDWIDE GROSS* ON RE-RELEASE… Released in very few cinemas [282] and with limited showings, the timeless classic #VeerZaara – originally released in 2004 – fares very well in its *re-release*.



As it enters Week 2 [203 cinemas], #VeerZaara… pic.twitter.com/G19orck83O — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 20, 2024

Continued Success Through Re-Releases

Over the years, Veer-Zaara has enjoyed several re-releases, which have helped the film maintain its popularity. Between 2005 and 2023, the movie added Rs 2.50 crore to its total earnings. A brief re-release in February 2023 brought in another Rs 30 lakh. However, the biggest boost came in September 2024, when the film earned Rs 1.45 crore in just five days, bringing its total earnings to Rs 102.25 crore.

With its steady performance at the box office, Veer-Zaara is expected to remain in theaters for at least another week. The upcoming National Cinema Day, with tickets priced at Rs 99, will likely draw even more viewers to experience this timeless love story.