SS Rajamouli announces NEW ‘Baahubali’ film, there’s twist

Hyderabad: Renowned filmmaker SS Rajamouli has once again ignited the excitement of fans with his latest project: an animated web series titled “Baahubali: Crown Of Blood.” The acclaimed director, known for his monumental work on the two-part Baahubali films, unveiled this thrilling new venture on Tuesday, April 30.

The announcement came via a captivating video that showcased the title emerging from swirling smoke, accompanied by the resounding chants of Baahubali.

The Return of Prabhas’ Iconic Character

Rajamouli shared the official teaser of the new animated web series on 30th April with a caption, “When the people of Mahishmati chant his name, no force in the universe can stop him from returning. Baahubali: Crown of Blood, an animated series trailer, arrives soon!”

The anticipation builds as we await the arrival of the Baahubali: Crown of Blood animated series trailer, which is set to drop soon. Fans of the epic saga will be thrilled to witness the return of Prabhas‘ iconic character.

While details about the cast and storyline remain under wraps, one thing is certain: Baahubali: Crown of Blood will delve deeper into the rich and captivating world of the Baahubali universe.

This isn’t the first time the franchise has ventured into animation; in 2017, Rajamouli introduced the four-season animated series “Baahubali: The Lost Legends,” which found a home on Amazon Prime Video.