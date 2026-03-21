SS Rajamouli applauds Madhavan’s powerful role in Dhurandhar 2

Mumbai: Praising the emotional weight of Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, filmmaker S. S. Rajamouli has lauded actor R. Madhavan with a special mention in a heartfelt post appreciating the movie.

Taking to his social media account, the ace filmmaker, tagging R. Madhavan, wrote, “You carried the helplessness and frustration of a nation so well that we felt your success as ours.”

Rajamouli then went onto appreciate the sequel’s scale and storytelling. He said, “I loved Dhurandhar-1, but The Revenge surpassed the original in both scale and soul.”

I loved Dhurandhar-1, but The Revenge surpassed the original in both scale and soul.

The writing, casting, technical execution, music, world design and direction are flawless…. But it’s the emotional stakes that really ground it.



The writing manages to weave plot twists that… — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) March 21, 2026

He added, “The writing, casting, technical execution, music, world design and direction are flawless…. But it’s the emotional stakes that really ground it.”

The Baahubali director further added, “The writing manages to weave plot twists that create genuine tension charged with emotion. @AdityaDharFilms, you hit it out of the park. It takes guts to make and release a film 4 hours long. The audience is glued to the seat till the last frame.”

Lauding the performances of the stars in the movie, he added, “@RanveerOfficial, what a performance man… The sequence with the sister in the shed is a masterclass in acting. From that beginning to the heart-wrenching climax, you mesmerized us both as Hamza and Jaskirat.”

Talking about Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, R Madhavan role and performance has added depth to the narrative, further grounding the larger-than-life story in realistic sense and human vulnerability.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the Dhurandhar franchise has gone onto become one of the most talked-about cinematic ventures.

The first part, released in December last year, saw theatres running housefull across the country, highlighting a theatrical resurgence in the post-COVID era.

The sequel, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, which hit screens on March 19, has since taken both the internet and theatres by storm.

The film features a stellar cast led by Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal alongside R Madhavan.