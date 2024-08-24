SS Rajamouli finalizes title for Mahesh Babu’s SSMB29?

Hyderabad: SS Rajamouli is joining forces with Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu for his next movie, which is tentatively called SSMB29. This will be Mahesh Babu’s 29th film, and although the makers haven’t officially announced much yet, there are already many rumors about the title, cast, and crew.

Recently, there has been talk that SS Rajamouli might have decided on the title for this exciting project. While nothing has been confirmed, TP Vijayan, who is working with Rajamouli, shared a picture of some golden eagle wings, which got fans excited. A video from the past where Rajamouli talks about a dream project called Garuda has also started making rounds, leading people to believe that SSMB29 might be connected to this mythical bird.

Some fans even think that SSMB29 could be a mythological fantasy story related to Garuda, the bird that is considered the vehicle of Lord Vishnu. However, the SSMB29 team has not commented on these rumors.

On the other hand, Mahesh Babu was recently seen at the airport with long hair, a thick beard, and a stronger physique, indicating that he is already preparing for the role. He has begun special acting workshops and physical training for the film. Veteran actor Nassar is also helping Mahesh Babu learn a new dialect and its finer points for the role.

The script for this action-packed, globe-trotting adventure is almost complete, and the music is being composed by MM Keeravaani. The film is being produced by KL Narayana under Durga Arts, and it’s expected to be a major cinematic event.