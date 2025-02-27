SS Rajamouli’s friend alleges harassment before tragic end

Hyderabad: Famous director SS Rajamouli, known for his blockbuster movies, is now in serious trouble. His old friend, U. Srinivasa Rao, has made shocking claims against him before reportedly ending his own life. This news has shaken the Telugu film industry, with many asking what really happened between them.

Serious Allegations

Srinivasa Rao, who worked as the executive producer for Yamadonga, left a selfie video and a letter. In them, he accused Rajamouli of treating him badly and causing him great stress. He said that this mistreatment forced him to take the extreme step. He also requested the police to take action against Rajamouli.

A Broken Friendship

Srinivasa Rao claimed that he and Rajamouli were close friends for 34 years. But their friendship reportedly turned sour because of a woman. Rao alleged that Rajamouli influenced his personal and professional life in a bad way, which ruined his career and left him alone.

Calls for Investigation

After these claims, many people are demanding a lie detector test for Rajamouli to find out the truth. Fans and the general public are asking the authorities to take serious action. While the claims are not proven yet, pressure is growing on the police to investigate.

Rajamouli’s Silence

So far, SS Rajamouli has not responded to these allegations. He is currently busy with his upcoming movie, SSMB 29, featuring Mahesh Babu. His silence on this issue is only increasing speculation.

The shocking accusations by Srinivasa Rao and his tragic death have created a major controversy. Whether these claims are true or not, this situation has put a big question mark on Rajamouli’s reputation. Everyone is now waiting for the truth to come out.