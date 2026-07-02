SS Rajamouli’s name added to France’s Wall of Filmmakers

Mumbai: In another historic moment, filmmaker SS Rajamouli received a plaque of his name on the famous ‘Wall of Filmmakers’ in the Institute Lumiere, France.

Commemorating the special moment, the ‘RRR’ maker penned a heartfelt note on his social media handle on Thursday, in which he expressed his gratitude.

Sharing the experience in his own words, SS Rajamouli penned on Insta, “Visited the Lumière Museum and the screening room where Eega and RRR was screened to a full house in Lyon, France (sic).”

“Thierry Frémaux, the director of the Institut Lumière and the Cannes Film Festival, was gracious enough to introduce me. Then he said he had planned a surprise and walked me through the very street where cinema was born. I was already emotional for everything that was happening around me. And there is this wall full of plaques. Names of legends like Martin Scorsese, Clint Eastwood, Quentin Tarantino, Francis Ford Coppola… and then I noticed a plate covered with a red cloth. My mind went blank. I don’t even know what to say for the honour of having my name permanently placed on the Mur des Cinéastes, along with the greats. Only gratitude. Deeply, deeply humbled. Thank you @institut.lumiere for a memory I will carry for a lifetime,” he added.

Before this, the ‘Baahubali’ maker was honoured with a permanent seat bearing his name at the Cinemathèque Francaise as a tribute to his contribution to cinema.

In an emotional post, SS Rajamouli had written, “Having me here in Paris and screening my films is itself an honour for me. But a sweet surprise I never saw coming. It is a feeling I cannot fully put into words. To have a permanent place in the halls of one of the world’s most legendary film institutions, named after the great Henri Langlois himself, is something I will carry with me forever.”