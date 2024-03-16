SS Rajamouli’s salary for Mahesh Babu’s film is ZERO, know why

Hyderabad: SS Rajamouli, the visionary filmmaker behind blockbusters like the Baahubali franchise and RRR, is making headlines once again. His next project, which stars Mahesh Babu in the lead role, promises to be another magnum opus. But here’s the twist: Rajamouli isn’t charging a single rupee as his salary for this film. Instead, he’s opting for a different approach—one that could earn him more than lead actors remuneration.

SSMB29: Rajamouli-Mahesh Babu’s Collaboration

Mahesh Babu is excited as he gears up for his next big project. Teaming up with the acclaimed director S S Rajamouli, the actor is set to take audiences on a thrilling ride in a globe-trotting action-adventure film.

Mahesh Babu and Rajamouli

According to reports, SSMB29 is expected to set new benchmark industry standards as it has a budget of over Rs 1000 crores. This makes it the most expensive film ever made in Indian cinema. Rumor has it that Indonesian actress Chelsea Elizabeth will star alongside Mahesh Babu.

Rajamouli’s Salary Strategy

SS Rajamouli has delivered monumental successes with films like Baahubali and RRR, catapulting him to the ranks of the highest-paid Indian directors. However, for this particular project, he’s taking a different route. Instead of a fixed salary, Rajamouli will reportedly share in the film’s profits. He is making a smart move considering the massive pre-release offers his films typically receive across various platforms. His potential earnings from profit-sharing could surpass even the hefty fees commanded by the superstar himself, easily more than Rs 150 crores or maybe more than Rs 200 crore. Only time will tell.

Tollywood superstar Mahesh has been charging between Rs 60 to Rs 80 crores for his recent films. However, for Rajamouli’s film, Mahesh Babu is rumored to be charging in both remuneration and profit sharing which is about to be over Rs. 100 crores.

The Countdown Begins

While the official launch date is yet to be confirmed, industry insiders speculate that the film will kick off in the last week of March 2024.