SSC examinations: Invigilators will face consequences for exam malpractice

Hyderabad: Invigilators will now face disciplinary consequences for failing to uphold exam integrity. The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) is taking stringent measures to combat exam malpractice during the SSC Public Examinations 2024, scheduled from March 18 to April 2.

Invigilators overseeing the exams will face severe disciplinary actions if any instances of malpractice or copying by students occur under their supervision.

In the past, students caught cheating were penalized by being barred from further examinations. Negligent teachers were relieved from invigilation duties, with rare cases resulting in suspension. Now, a committee formed specifically to address malpractice incidents will determine punishments on a case-by-case basis.

The DGE has issued instructions to District Educational Officers (DEOs) to inform invigilators about their personal accountability for any malpractice or copying incidents in their respective examination centers.

DEOs and Mandal Educational Officers (MEOs) have been tasked with overseeing exam centers within their jurisdictions and ensuring adherence to anti-malpractice measures.

Additionally, DEOs and MEOs are required to maintain registers documenting complaints received from the public regarding malpractice or copying.

They must also provide action reports on these complaints. To facilitate public reporting, officers are directed to prominently display their contact numbers at examination centers.