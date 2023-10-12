SSC question bank for Telugu released at Siasat

Students and representatives from various schools were in attendance.

Photo of Zahed Farooqui Zahed Farooqui Follow on Twitter |   Published: 12th October 2023 11:40 am IST
Demand for reservation to promote Telugu language
Telugu (Representative Image)

Hyderabad: SSC question bank for the second language Telugu released and distributed free of charge to students at Abid Ali Khan Centenary Hall, Siasat premises on Wednesday.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

Speaking at the releasing event, Amer Ali Khan, the News Editor of Siasat Daily, encouraged students to plan their studies, highlighting its importance in ensuring a bright future.

Amer Ali Khan spoke about how the SSC is a critical milestone for students, paving the way for their future. He noted that the recently published Siasat SSC Question Bank, now available as practice papers, would be a valuable resource for students in their exam preparation.

MS Education Academy

By practicing good time management, he stated that students have ample time over five months to plan their studies and achieve high scores.

Amer Ali Khan acknowledged the teachers’ contributions to the creation of the Question Bank, specifically mentioning Abdul Rafi from Boston Mission School and Abdul Majid from New Model High School for their work on Telugu.

He mentioned the long-standing tradition of publishing the SSC Question Bank every year, paying tribute to the late Managing Editor, Zaheeruddin Ali Khan, and highlighting the positive impact it has had on thousands of students over the past two decades.

Khalil-ur-Rehman, Correspondent of New Model High School, praised the initiative, comparing the current efforts to those of Zahid Ali Khan and Zaheeruddin Ali Khan, who had also encouraged such initiatives.

The event featured the recitation of a student from New Model School and a student’s tribute, followed by a ‘naat’ presentation by Khalil Ahmed, a former headmaster.

Students and representatives from various schools, including Maaz High School, Safdaria High School, Iqra Mission School, and Anwarul Uloom, as well as several madrasas, were in attendance.

M.A. Hameed moderated the event. The event concluded with a vote of thanks offered by M.A. Hameed, with free distribution of question bank to school students and representatives.

Tags
Photo of Zahed Farooqui Zahed Farooqui Follow on Twitter |   Published: 12th October 2023 11:40 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Zahed Farooqui

Zahed Farooqui

Passionate journalist since 2005 committed to unbiased reporting, uncovering the truth with fact-checking rigor. Connect on X, Facebook and Instagram @zahedfarooqui
Back to top button