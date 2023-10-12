SSC question bank for Telugu released at Siasat

Hyderabad: SSC question bank for the second language Telugu released and distributed free of charge to students at Abid Ali Khan Centenary Hall, Siasat premises on Wednesday.

Speaking at the releasing event, Amer Ali Khan, the News Editor of Siasat Daily, encouraged students to plan their studies, highlighting its importance in ensuring a bright future.

Amer Ali Khan spoke about how the SSC is a critical milestone for students, paving the way for their future. He noted that the recently published Siasat SSC Question Bank, now available as practice papers, would be a valuable resource for students in their exam preparation.

By practicing good time management, he stated that students have ample time over five months to plan their studies and achieve high scores.

Amer Ali Khan acknowledged the teachers’ contributions to the creation of the Question Bank, specifically mentioning Abdul Rafi from Boston Mission School and Abdul Majid from New Model High School for their work on Telugu.

He mentioned the long-standing tradition of publishing the SSC Question Bank every year, paying tribute to the late Managing Editor, Zaheeruddin Ali Khan, and highlighting the positive impact it has had on thousands of students over the past two decades.

Khalil-ur-Rehman, Correspondent of New Model High School, praised the initiative, comparing the current efforts to those of Zahid Ali Khan and Zaheeruddin Ali Khan, who had also encouraged such initiatives.

The event featured the recitation of a student from New Model School and a student’s tribute, followed by a ‘naat’ presentation by Khalil Ahmed, a former headmaster.

Students and representatives from various schools, including Maaz High School, Safdaria High School, Iqra Mission School, and Anwarul Uloom, as well as several madrasas, were in attendance.

M.A. Hameed moderated the event. The event concluded with a vote of thanks offered by M.A. Hameed, with free distribution of question bank to school students and representatives.