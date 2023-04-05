SSC question paper leak controversy: Staff to undergo frisking at exam centers

Hyderabad: The recent controversy of the SSC question paper leak in Telangana has prompted authorities to take additional precautions in the remaining examinations.

From now onward, not only students, but the staff on exam duty will also undergo frisking. Staff will be frisked by police personnel at the examination centers, Telangana Today reported.

Mobile phones will not be allowed

To ensure that the examinations are conducted free from any kind of malpractice, the school education department has instructed the staff not to carry their mobile phones inside the examination centers. In addition, officials from other government departments will be deployed to monitor the examinations for any potential irregularities.

Apart from the presence of police pickets, additional teams in civilian clothes will be deployed near the examination centers to prevent any untoward incidents.

Telangana SSC question paper leak controversy

These decisions were taken after the recent incidents wherein SSC exam papers were leaked on WhatsApp just minutes after the commencement of the examinations.

The second language Hindi question paper was leaked at an exam center in Warangal on Tuesday morning. On the first day of the exams, the Telugu question paper was leaked on WhatsApp by a teacher who was on duty as an invigilator at an exam center in Tandur, Vikarabad.

In response to these controversies, the authorities have taken the decision to frisk not only the students but also the staff on exam duty at the examination centers. This additional measure aims to prevent any potential leaks or malpractices during the examinations and to maintain the credibility of the examination process.