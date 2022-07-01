SSC results: Excellent performance by Telangana residential schools

Hyderabad: The TS SSC results 2022 were released on Thursday and a record 90 per cent of students passed the exams. Girls scored better than boys with a pass percentage of 92.45% while boys had a pass percentage of 87.61%.

The Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions (TSWREIS) students recorded an overall pass percentage of 98.14 against the state average pass percentage of 90 as a total of 18,545 students appeared for the SSC examination and 18,200 of them cleared the exams.

For the first time in the history of TSWREIS, a whopping 126 institutions secured 100 per cent results and 287 students achieved a 10/10 grade point average.

Telangana minority residential schools (TMREIS) registered 93.73%.

The SSC Board exams in Telangana were conducted from May 23 to June 1, 2022. More than 5 lakh candidates appeared in the exams.