SSMB 29 launch: Mahesh Babu’s grand entry in his Rs 5.4cr car

Hyderabad: The much-anticipated collaboration between visionary filmmaker SS Rajamouli and Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu, tentatively titled SSMB29, officially kicked off today, January 2, 2025, with a grand launch event at the iconic Aluminium Factory in Hyderabad. Fans and industry insiders alike eagerly awaited this moment, marking the beginning of what promises to be a cinematic masterpiece.

Mahesh Babu made a stunning entrance at the ceremony, arriving in his luxurious gold-colored Range Rover SV, valued at Rs 5.4 crore. For the unversed, the actor purchased this opulent vehicle in 2023.

While the event itself is said to be simple, the excitement among fans is very high. Known for his penchant for creating larger-than-life stories, Rajamouli’s presence at the helm has already fueled high expectations. Although details regarding the film’s official title and storyline remain under wraps, buzz has it that the working title is ‘Garuda’.

In October 2024, Rajamouli offered a glimpse into the film’s pre-production journey with a sneak peek of his location scouting across Africa’s breathtaking landscapes. These visuals have since sparked speculation that the film will feature an epic, globe-trotting jungle adventure, setting it apart as a cinematic spectacle unlike any other.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu has alsoembarked on a rigorous transformation for his role, inspired by the Hindu mythological figure of Lord Hanuman.

SSMB29 will be produced as a two-part franchise, with the first installment slated to begin filming in April 2025. Fans can expect the initial chapter to hit theaters in 2027, followed by the grand conclusion in 2029.