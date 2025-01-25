SSMB 29: Mahesh Babu says Salman Khan’s iconic line, fans go wild

Hyderabad: All eyes are now on the much-awaited SS Rajamouli directorial, SSMB29, which has brought together two powerhouses — Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Touted as a globe-trotting adventure, the project is one of the most anticipated films of Indian entertainment industry.

Adding to all this excitement, SS Rajamouli’s latest Instagram post has grabbed everyone’s attention. The celebrated filmmaker shared an interesting small clip featuring a majestic lion named Bob Jr. alongside himself holding an Indian passport. The post also depicted the lion behind bars, hinting that he has locked the actors.

Captioning the post, Rajamouli wrote, “Captured…” sparking a frenzy among fans. The excitement grew when Priyanka Chopra and Mahesh Babu dropped comments on the post.

Priyanka wrote, “Finally,” while Mahesh Babu humorously referenced Salman Khan’s iconic dialogue from Wanted ‘“Ek baar jo maine commitment ka di, uske baad tho main khud ki bhi nahin sunta.” He commented, “Okkasaari commit ayithe naa maata nene vinanu.”

He is back 🦁. Gonna shake the cinemahood 🔥🔥🔥#SSMB29 pic.twitter.com/9Rq2m7rEoi — 𝙿𝚁𝙰𝙽𝙴𝙴𝚃𝙷 𝚁𝙴𝙳𝙳𝚈 (@praneethreddy33) January 24, 2025

The actors, who are teaming up for the first time, are reportedly engaged in script-reading sessions and have already participated in a look test for the film. Priyanka Chopra is currently in Hyderabad, juggling her commitments for the movie and other official work.

With such star power and Rajamouli’s vision, fans are eagerly awaiting more updates about SSMB29.