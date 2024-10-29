SSMB 29: Rajamouli teases exotic locations for Mahesh Babu’s film

Hyderabad: Superstar Mahesh Babu is teaming up with director SS Rajamouli for an exciting new adventure film, currently called SSMB 29. After hits like Baahubali and RRR, Rajamouli’s next project has massive expectations. This movie, rumored to be an action-packed journey through exotic locations, is already creating a lot of buzz, with fans eagerly waiting for updates.

Rajamouli’s Hunt for Epic Locations

Rajamouli recently posted a picture of himself exploring a desert, hinting that he’s looking for unique filming spots for SSMB 29. Fans think these places will set the stage for Mahesh Babu’s adventure in the movie. Known for his grand visuals, Rajamouli plans to use amazing landscapes, possibly even parts of the Amazon forests, to bring the story to life. His photo captioned “Trotting to discover…” quickly went viral, adding excitement for what’s to come.

High-Tech Effects and a Global Cast

One of the highlights of this film is the advanced technology Rajamouli plans to use. Reports say he’ll be using Artificial Intelligence (AI) for lifelike animals and intense action scenes, making the visuals even more impressive. The director has been training with AI technology, so fans expect some amazing effects. The film will also feature international actors, giving it a broader, global appeal.

Massive Budget and a Two-Part Release

The movie’s budget is reportedly a whopping Rs. 1000 crore, making it one of India’s biggest productions ever. It’s set to release in two parts, allowing Rajamouli to tell a detailed story that will keep audiences hooked. Mahesh Babu will have a new, rugged look, with long hair and a beard, fitting the adventurous role. His transformation has already won over fans, who are eager to see him in this unique style.

With location scouting and other pre-production tasks underway, fans are excited about the film’s official start. The combination of action, adventure, and Rajamouli’s signature style promises a thrilling experience.