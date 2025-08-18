SSMB 29 shoot moves to Africa, Mahesh Babu jets off

Hyderabad: There is huge excitement for SSMB 29, directed by SS Rajamouli. The film has been in the news from the start. On Mahesh Babu’s birthday in August, Rajamouli shared a poster with the words Globe Trotter. Fans believe this could be the movie’s title. Around the same time, a picture of Mahesh Babu celebrating with Priyanka Chopra also went viral. This was the first time fans saw the lead pair together.

Mahesh Babu Spotted at Airport

Today, Mahesh Babu and his wife Namrata Shirodkar were seen at the airport. Both wore white outfits and looked stylish together. Their photos and videos are going viral on social media. Many believe the couple is flying to Tanzania for the SSMB 29 schedule.

Shooting Plans and New Schedule

The film, also featuring Prithviraj Sukumaran, has already finished important schedules in Hyderabad and Odisha. Producer KL Narayana confirmed that the next part of the shoot will take place in East Africa. The team had first planned to shoot in Kenya in July but had to delay due to political issues. Now, the filming will start in Nairobi and Tanzania, with stunning action scenes planned.

What the Film is About

With a budget of about Rs 1,000 crore, SSMB 29 is one of the most expensive films in Indian cinema. The story is said to be an adventure inspired by Indiana Jones, with Indian mythology mixed with science fiction. Mahesh Babu will play a brave explorer on a dangerous mission, while Priyanka Chopra plays another adventurer. Prithviraj Sukumaran will be seen as a powerful villain.

The makers have promised the first look in November 2025. The film is expected to release worldwide in 2027.