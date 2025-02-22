SSMB 29 shooting silently, SS Rajamouli’s press meet soon?

Hyderabad: Superstar Mahesh Babu is working on his most exciting movie so far, called SSMB 29. This huge project is directed by SS Rajamouli and written by Vijayendra Prasad. The film has a massive budget of over Rs. 1000 Crores and will be a global adventure like never before.

Big Cast, Big Expectations

The movie stars Mahesh Babu in a fresh, powerful role. Priyanka Chopra Jonas plays the lead female character, and there are reports that John Abraham might also join the cast. The music is being composed by MM Keeravani, who worked on the blockbuster RRR.

A Secretive Shoot in Hyderabad

The film’s first schedule is happening in Hyderabad with large sets, including a recreation of the famous Manikarnika Ghat. The story will reportedly take viewers from the holy city of Varanasi to deep African jungles, mixing spirituality and adventure.

Press Meet Coming Soon?

As the first schedule wraps up, there’s talk of a press meet featuring Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu. Fans are excited, hoping to hear new details about the film’s story and characters. There’s also speculation about another actress joining the cast.

Hollywood-Level Technology

Rajamouli is using advanced film technology like 35mm/70mm scanners, similar to what Hollywood director Christopher Nolan uses. A team of around 2,000 people is working daily on the film, making it one of India’s biggest productions.