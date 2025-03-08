SSMB 29: What will be Mahesh Babu’s name in Rajamouli’s film?

Hyderabad: Superstar Mahesh Babu is teaming up with famous director SS Rajamouli for the highly awaited movie SSMB29. This action-adventure film is already creating a lot of excitement.

Mahesh Babu’s Special Character Names

Mahesh Babu is known for playing strong roles with unique names. From Pandu (Pokiri) to Ramana (Guntur Kaaram), each character stands out. Now, with SSMB29 the name Rudra is making waves on social media.

Filming in Secret Locations

The filmmakers are keeping the shoot highly secretive to avoid leaks. A 12-day shoot was recently completed at Hyderabad Aluminum Factory, featuring Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra.

Recently, Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran were seen at an airport heading to Odisha, where another part of the film is being shot. Reports suggest that important scenes will be filmed in the Eastern Ghats.

A Big-Budget Global Film

SSMB29 is being made with a huge budget of Rs. 1000 crores, making it one of India’s most expensive films. The movie will be an adventure story set across Africa, Europe, and India. A part of the movie will also take place in Kashi (Varanasi), with a special Manikarnika Ghat set built in Hyderabad.

After Baahubali and RRR, director Rajamouli is expected to deliver another blockbuster. With powerful action, a grand scale, and an exciting story, SSMB29 is already one of the most talked-about films.