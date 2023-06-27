SSR’s MS Dhoni to be re-released in Hyderabad, check date

Hyderabad: Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s performance in the biopic of the former captain of the Indian Cricket Team received a lot of critical appreciation. MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, which was directed by Neeraj Pandey was also able to collect a massive box office collection.

There is special news for the fans of the actor and cricketer. On the occasion of Dhoni’s 42nd birthday, the movie’s Telugu version will have special shows in theatres across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh on 7th July.

The film which shows Dhoni’s journey from his childhood to the iconic win of India in the 2011 World Cup, which established him as the greatest captain of the Indian Cricket Team will be screened in Hyderabad, Vizag, Vijayawada, and Tirupati.

Other than Sushant Singh Rajput, actors, Anupam Kher, Kiara Advani, Disha Patani, Bhumika Chawla, Kranti Prakash Jha, and Alok Pandey, played crucial roles in the film. It was released in 2016 and had earned Rs 216cr at box office.