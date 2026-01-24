St Francis College hosts Crescentia management fest in Hyderabad

The annual national-level management fest drew students from colleges across the country.

Published: 25th January 2026 1:15 am IST

Hyderabad: St Francis College for Women’s Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS) Department hosted the 17th edition of Crescentia, its annual national-level management fest, in Hyderabad, on Saturday, January 24, drawing students from colleges across the country.

The event brought together academic and co-curricular activities spanning marketing, human resources, finance, entrepreneurship development, business quizzes and the popular “Best Manager” contest. This year’s edition introduced “Colosseum,” a hands-on set of challenges designed to test not only subject knowledge but also mental agility and teamwork.

Crescentia is an initiative of Arista, the department’s student club. The club also organises programmes such as “Inquizition,” a national-level business quiz competition, and “Arizone,” a platform for students who want to be entrepreneurs.

“At BMS, students are encouraged to go beyond the textbook. We actively engage them in activities that enable application-based learning, while building core life skills that are crucial in today’s rapidly changing world,” said Dr. Mahnoor Sahrash, Head of the Department of BMS.

