Stalin comes out against NEET after student, father commit suicide

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin lashed out against the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) after a NEET aspirant failing to clear the examination hanged himself to death. A day later on Sunday, his father also committed suicide.

The son, Jagadeeswaran (19), hanged himself to death after he could not clear the NEET repeatedly even after attending coaching classes. The incident occurred at Chrompet, Chennai in his residence on Saturday and on Sunday his father Selvasekar, who is a single parent, also committed suicide.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister in a social media post said that NEET can be removed and that no student should take his life in any situation.

Stalin said that he was shocked to hear the news about the suicide of Jagadeeswaran and didn’t have words when the deceased student’s father Selvasekar also took his life. He said that he did not have any inkling on how to consoles the family, friends and relatives of Jagadeeswaran and added that it was sad on the death of the bright student for not clearing NEET.

He also said that NEET can be removed that is an obstacle to the goals of the students. The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister also said that the State government was taking legal steps towards removing the obstacles to ban NEET.

The CM said that in a few months, political change will take place and after that, the barriers erected by NEET will come crashing down.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister also said that the death of Jagadeeswaran and his father Selvasekar will be the last suicide in the altar of NEET.