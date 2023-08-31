Stalin launches podcast to talk about ‘breakdown of country’ under BJP

In a tweet, Stalin said: “ Awakening India’s Tommorow’, A southern voice speaks for #INDIA!”

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 31st August 2023 1:10 pm IST
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin.

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin launched his podcast on Thursday and said that he would be talking about the “breakdown of the country” under the BJP.

In a statement, the DMK said that the Chief Minister will be communicating to the audience in English and other regional languages.

Also Read
TN Governor should change his name to ‘RSS Ravi’, quips Udayanidhi Stalin

This, according to the statement, is to ensure that wider audience listens to his speech.

MS Education Academy

In a tweet, Stalin said: “ Awakening India’s Tommorow’, A southern voice speaks for #INDIA!”

He said that he would speak about the breakdown of India by the BJP government and added that the BJP government at the Centre would be removed in the next Lok Sabha polls.

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister in a one-minute video clip that he shared on X said: “We are in a situation to speak for India. I am to speak about the breakdown of the country by the BJP government which is about to end in 2024 elections. I am to speak in an audio series named ‘Speaking for India’ about Future India.”

While Stalin has claimed that he would speak in English and other regional languages, it may be recalled that there were several agitations in Tamil Nadu against Hindi imposition which was mostly spearheaded by the DMK movement.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 31st August 2023 1:10 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button