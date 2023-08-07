Stalin leads peace march on Karunanidhi’s death anniversary

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 7th August 2023 12:41 pm IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and other DMK leaders carry out a peace march to Karunanidhi Memorial on the 5th death anniversary of former CM M Karunanidhi (Photo: PTI)

Chennai: Late DMK President M Karunanidhi was remembered in Tamil Nadu on his fifth death anniversary on Monday, with his son and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin leading a peace march in memory of the Dravidian stalwart.

Stalin was joined by his sister Kanimozhi, son Udhayanidhi, cabinet colleagues and scores of party workers.

Stalin led the peace march on the Wallajah Salai here, and it culminated at the former CM’s memorial at the Marina Beach.

The leaders paid floral tributes at the memorial, which was decorated with flowers.

Karunanidhi (1924-2018), a Dravidian stalwart, was a five-time chief minister and helmed the party for nearly five decades till his death.

