Stalin meets Kejriwal ahead of INDIA bloc meeting in New Delhi

On Monday, Mamata Banerjee and Uddhav Thackeray met Kejriwal here.

Published: 19th December 2023 11:26 am IST
New Delhi: Tamil Nadu Chief Ministern and DMK leader M.K. Stalin on Tuesday met his Delhi counterpart, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, ahead of the crucial INDIA bloc meeting.

Stalin arrived at the residence of Kejriwal to meet him.

According to sources, the two leaders discussed several issues.

Stalin is also supposed to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi later in the day when he will ask for funds for the damages from rain and floods in the state due to cyclone Michaung.

On Monday, West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee and former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray met Kejriwal here.

On Tuesday, fourth meeting of INDIA bloc is scheduled at 3 p.m. to discuss the seat sharing, common minimum programme and the campaign of the bloc for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

