Stalin seeks Centre’s intervention to rescue Indians held in “illegal captivity” in Myanmar

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s intervention in the rescue and repatriation of Indians held in “illegal captivity” in Myanmar, saying they were being forced to do illegal jobs.

The state government has received information that nearly 300 Indians, including around 50 Tamils were stuck in Myanmar facing severe hardships, Stalin said in a letter to Modi.

“It is informed that they had initially gone to Thailand for IT related jobs through private recruitment agencies. It is now understood that they were forcibly taken from Thailand, to Myanmar for carrying out illegal jobs online. Further, reports are being received that they are physically assaulted by their employers on their refusal to do so,” the CM said.

The state government was in touch with 17 such Tamils who are “desperately seeking the support of the Government to intervene quickly and rescue them.”

“Considering the plight of our citizens, I request that MEA (Minstry of External Affairs) may be instructed to take up the issue with the authorities in Myanmar for the immediate rescue and safe repatriation of Indians held in illegal captivity in Myanmar,” the CM urged Modi.