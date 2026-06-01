Stand-up comedian Hussain, wife Mariyam announce pregnancy in style [watch]

Mumbai: Stand-up comedian Mohammed Hussain and his wife Mariyam have announced that they are expecting their first child, and the couple chose one of the most adorable ways to share the news with fans.

Mariyam, who is also a social media content creator and works professionally as a stylist, joined Hussain on stage during one of his stand-up performances, turning a comedy bit into a beautiful pregnancy reveal.

In the clip, Hussain can be seen performing a joke about a conversation he once had with Mariyam about having children. He recalled asking his wife when she wanted to have kids, to which she replied, “Discuss karne ki zarurat nahi hai, jab mujhe bacha karna rahega kar lenge.”

Hussain then added his comic twist and replied, “This is a group activity madam, tujhe karna rahega matlab kya?” leaving the audience laughing.

He further continued the bit by saying that Mariyam once told him she knew exactly how to convince him when the time came. According to Hussain, she said she would simply walk up to him and ask, “Tujhe iPhone chahiye kya?”

Just as the joke reached its punchline, Mariyam walked onto the stage and asked him, “Sach mein Hussain, tujhe iPhone chahiye kya?” The moment instantly changed the mood from comedy to emotion as the audience realised that the couple was actually making a big announcement.

As Mariyam stood beside him, Hussain pointed towards her baby bump and said, “It was ‘I’, then it became ‘us’, and now it’s ‘we’.”

The sweet moment left the crowd cheering for the couple. What began as a light-hearted stand-up bit turned into a heartwarming pregnancy announcement, making the reveal both funny and emotional at the same time.

The video is now being loved by fans online, with many calling it one of the cutest and most creative pregnancy announcements by a content creator couple.