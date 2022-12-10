Standalone: Graffitied walls in Varanasi

Varanasi: A sweeper cleans a street, along a wall which features graffiti of Hindu mythological characters, in Varanasi, Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. Varanasi's street art depicts the ancient saga and genesis of this ancient city, the motivation for which can be traced to the characters and teachings of Hindu mythological stories. The local wall art has pervaded life into these historic walls and gives a perfect glimpse into the culture and heritage of one of the oldest living cities in the world. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
Varanasi: A newly-married couple walks past a wall, featuring graffiti of Hindu mythological characters, in Varanasi, Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
Varanasi: A 'sadhvi' performs yoga near a wall, featuring graffiti of Hindu mythological characters, at Dashshwamedh Ghat in Varanasi, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
Varanasi: A 'sadhu' walks near a wall, featuring graffiti of Hindu mythological characters, in Varanasi, Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
Varanasi: A tea stall set-up along a wall, featuring graffiti of Hindu mythological characters, in Varanasi, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
Varanasi: A homeless person rests on a street, along a wall, featuring graffiti of Hindu mythological characters, in Varanasi, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)

