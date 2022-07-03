Standalone: Package on single use plastic ban

Lucknow: A vendor puts vegetables in a cloth bag after ban on single-use plastics, in Lucknow, Saturday, July 2, 2022. The Union Government has put a ban on several products that use single-use plastics (SUPs) from Friday, July 1, 2022 which include disposable cutlery items such as plates, cups, glasses, forks, spoons, knives, trays, etc. Other products that come under the ban are plastic ear-buds, balloon sticks, cigarette packs, sweet boxes, candy and ice cream sticks, invitation cards, polystyrene used for decoration, and PVC banners measuring fewer than 100 microns. Certain awareness campaigns are on cards and alternatives to SUPs are being manufactured and produced. Wood, fibre, bamboo, paper and cloth products are providing good alternatives to plastic items. (PTI Photo/Nand Kumar) New Delhi: Single-use plastics (SUPs) clog a drain adding to pollution, in Taimoor Nagar, New Friends Colony, in New Delhi, Friday, July 1, 2022. Srinagar: Shopkeepers at foods and beverages shop, in Srinagar, Saturday, July 2, 2022. Many people are finding it difficult to comply with the ban due to their wide usage. The Union Government has put a ban on several products that use single-use plastics (SUPs) from Friday, July 1, 2022 which include disposable cutlery items such as plates, cups, glasses, forks, spoons, knives, trays, etc. Other products that come under the ban are plastic ear-buds, balloon sticks, cigarette packs, sweet boxes, candy and ice cream sticks, invitation cards, polystyrene used for decoration, and PVC banners measuring fewer than 100 microns. (PTI Photo/S. Irfan) New Delhi: People using plastic bags despite the government's ban on the manufacture, sale and use of single-use plastics (SUPs), in New Delhi, Saturday, July 2, 2022. Many people are finding it difficult to comply with the ban as these have been highly in use. The Delhi government has decided to be lenient towards those violating the ban on single-use plastic (SUP) items for the initial 10 days. Certain awareness campaigns are on cards and alternatives to SUPs are being manufactured and produced. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary) New Delhi: A vendor uses a plastic bag to carry bitter gourd despite the Union Government's ban on the manufacture, sale and use of single-use plastics (SUPs), in New Delhi, Saturday, July 2, 2022. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary) New Delhi: Single-use plastic (SUP) bags and other items piled uo along a drain adding to pollution, near a slum in Taimoor Nagar, New Friends Colony, in New Delhi, Friday, July 1, 2022. New Delhi: Cloth bags on display at a stall at the Plastic Vikalp Mela, in New Delhi, Saturday, July 2, 2022. The Union Government has put a ban on several products that use single-use plastics (SUPs) from Friday, July 1, 2022 which include disposable cutlery items such as plates, cups, glasses, forks, spoons, knives, trays, etc. Other products that come under the ban are plastic ear-buds, balloon sticks, cigarette packs, sweet boxes, candy and ice cream sticks, invitation cards, polystyrene used for decoration, and PVC banners measuring fewer than 100 microns. Many people are finding it difficult to comply with the ban as these have been highly in use. The Delhi government has decided to be lenient towards those violating the ban on single-use plastic (SUP) items for the initial 10 days. Certain awareness campaigns are on cards and alternatives to SUPs are being manufactured and produced. Wood, fibre, bamboo and cloth products are providing good alternatives to plastic items. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan) Srinagar: A vendor packs a flower plant in a plastic bag, in Srinagar, Saturday, July 2, 2022. Many people are finding it difficult to comply with the ban due to their wide usage. (PTI Photo/S. Irfan) New Delhi: Paper-straws on display at a stall at the Plastic Vikalp Mela, in New Delhi, Saturday, July 2, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan) New Delhi: Cloth and jute bags on display at a stall at the Plastic Vikalp Mela, in New Delhi, Saturday, July 2, 2022. Wood, fibre, bamboo and cloth products are providing good alternatives to plastic items. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan) New Delhi: Wooden tooth-brushes and tongue-cleaners on display at the Plastic Vikalp Mela, in New Delhi, Saturday, July 2, 2022. Wood, fibre, bamboo and cloth products are providing good alternatives to plastic items. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan) New Delhi: Wooden tooth-brushes and tongue-cleaners on display at the Plastic Vikalp Mela, in New Delhi, Saturday, July 2, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan) New Delhi: A vendor uses plastic bags for vegetables despite the government's ban on the manufacture, sale and use of single-use plastics (SUPs), in New Delhi, Saturday, July 2, 2022. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary) New Delhi: A vendor quenches his thirst carrying water in a plastic bag despite the government's ban on the manufacture, sale and use of single-use plastics (SUPs), in New Delhi, Saturday, July 2, 2022. The Delhi government has decided to be lenient towards those violating the ban on single-use plastic (SUP) items for the initial 10 days. Certain awareness campaigns are on cards and alternatives to SUPs are being manufactured and produced. The revenue department and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee have constituted 33 and 15 teams, respectively, to ensure enforcement of the ban. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary) New Delhi: Wooden spoons and forks on display at a stall at the Plastic Vikalp Mela, in New Delhi, Saturday, July 2, 2022. Wood, fibre, bamboo and cloth products are providing good alternatives to plastic items. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan) New Delhi: Single-use plastic (SUP) bags and other items piled uo along a drain adding to pollution, in Taimoor Nagar, New Friends Colony, in New Delhi, Friday, July 1, 2022. Most of the these plastics, which are disposed after one use, find their way into, drains, landfills and cannot be recycled causing pollution and others hazards. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma) New Delhi: Single-use plastic (SUP) bags and other items piled uo along a drain adding to pollution, near a slum in Taimoor Nagar, New Friends Colony, in New Delhi, Friday, July 1, 2022.