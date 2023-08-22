Standalone: Seasonal schools for Bakerwal children

Tosamaidan: A girl attends a class at a seasonal school, locally known as Bohaks, in the high altitude area of Tousmaidan of Budgam district, some 70 kms from Srinagar, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. The seasonal schools in these areas usually operate for a period of six months from May to October every year for Bakerwal children as the nomadic community lives in higher reaches during this period to avail better pasture and breeding for their animals. The Gujjars and Bakerwals are nomadic pastoralists of Kashmir whose livelihood depends upon rearing livestock. As the temperature begins to rise in the plains of the Kashmir region, Gujjar and Bakerwal tribes embark on their centuries-old tradition of seasonal migration towards the upper reaches of Kashmir. (PTI Photo/S. Irfan)

