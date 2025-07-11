Standing Committee raises concerns over YouTubers in GHMC offices

A senior GHMC official clarified that no official restriction or order has been issued yet.

Photo of Zahed Farooqui Zahed Farooqui Follow on Twitter |   Published: 11th July 2025 3:03 pm IST
GHMC holds its 11th general body meeting at its headquarters in Hyderabad on June 4, 2025.
File picture

Hyderabad: The Standing Committee of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Thursday held discussions over the growing number of visits by non-accredited journalists and YouTubers to GHMC offices, raising concerns about disruptions and possible misuse of access.

According to officials, some of these individuals are reportedly spending hours inside the chambers of senior officers, leading to interruptions in routine administrative work.

A senior GHMC official clarified that no official restriction or order has been issued yet. “This was only a discussion raised by corporators who expressed concerns about non-accredited persons sitting in offices for long hours and getting involved in unofficial matters,” the official said.

The official further explained that only accredited media personnel are authorised to meet officers for official communication. “No resolution has been passed. Any such direction, if considered, must come from Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi,” the official added.

The issue remains under consideration and may be taken up further in upcoming meetings if necessary.

