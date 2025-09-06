Hyderabad: Movies in Indian cinema, especially regional films, are now made with growing budgets and record collections at the box office. These high budgets put heavy pressure on producers, making it tougher to recover costs and earn profits. Yet, once in a while, a film turns out to be a gold mine, where a small or medium budget project earns huge money.

Lokah Becomes a Gold Mine

One such film is Lokah, the Malayalam superhero movie produced by Dulquer Salmaan. Made on a budget of around Rs. 30 crore, the film has collected more than Rs. 106 crore at the global box office within days of release. The movie, titled Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra, has become one of the biggest blockbusters in Malayalam cinema.

Dulquer’s Shocking Decision

At the success meet in Chennai, Dulquer surprised everyone by announcing that he will share a portion of the film’s profits with the crew. He said the success of Lokah was beyond his imagination and credited the hard work of the team. According to him, every penny spent on the movie is visible on screen, and it is only fair to reward the people behind it.

Directed by Dominic Arun and featuring Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead role, the film is being celebrated as the first Malayalam female superhero film. Its success has made Kalyani the only South Indian actress to headline a Rs. 100 crore blockbuster.

Dulquer revealed that Lokah was initially planned as a five-part series and said profits will also be used for the sequel.