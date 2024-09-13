Star sightings: Hyderabad airport buzzes with Telugu stars

Hyderabad: Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad is a popular place for celebrity sightings. On Thursday, fans were left excited when they saw some famous Tollywood actors at the airport. Photos and videos of these stars quickly went viral on social media.

Tollywood Stars at RGIA

On Thursday, the airport was buzzing as several well-known Tollywood actors were seen there. Mahesh Babu, Balakrishna, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Vishwaksen, Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Samyuktha, and Krithi Shetty were all spotted, creating excitement among their fans.

Mahesh Babu Returns from the USA

Mahesh Babu came back to Hyderabad after spending time in the USA with his family. He was seen at the airport looking relaxed and casual. Fans quickly shared pictures and videos of him and his family on social media.

Tollywood actors Balakrishna, Vishwaksen, and Siddhu Jonnalagadda were also seen at the airport. They had just returned from Andhra Pradesh after meeting CM Chandra Babu Naidu and donating money to the CM Relief Fund to help people affected by the recent floods in Vijayawada.

One of the highlights was when Siddhu Jonnalagadda touched Balakrishna’s feet to take his blessings, a moment that went viral on social media.

Nagarjuna and Amala Akkineni at RGIA

Fans were happy to see Nagarjuna Akkineni and his wife Amala Akkineni at the Hyderabad airport. The couple looked stylish and graceful, and their appearance delighted their fans.

Actress Krithi Shetty was also seen at the airport, heading to Kerala for the release of her next movie. She looked casual but fashionable, and fans are excited for her upcoming film.

Actress Samyuktha Menon was also spotted at the airport as she left from Hyderabad. Fans were quick to capture her appearance, adding to the series of star sightings that day.

From Mahesh Babu’s return to the kind gestures of Balakrishna and others, these actors gave fans plenty to talk about.

