Star Sports under fire over Munawar Faruqui’s inclusion in IPL show

Mumbai: Popular stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui is hitting headlines again after several groups and netizens raised objections against him being featured in a show. He got featured in Star Sports’ coverage of the May 12 IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans. Internet users and a few groups called to boycott Star Sports India and ask channel authorities why they featured Munawar in their show.

If Star Sports can invite Munawar Faruqui for a show then they should also invite Tiger Raja Singh to balance out the scales.



If not, then #BoycottStarSports pic.twitter.com/D9UkeZMv1X — Incognito (@Incognito_qfs) May 16, 2023

A time where Bollywood is hesitating to promote Kerala story, Star sports is giving platform to a Hinduphobic & Propagandist Munawar Faruqui. #BoycottStarSports pic.twitter.com/AJOKd15ZZy — BALA (@erbmjha) May 15, 2023

I'll rather watch Rest of IPL & also urge everyone to Boycott Star Sports & watch IPL on Jio Cinema than on @StarSportsIndia for them giving a platform to this hinduphobe Munawar Faruqui who made fun of Hindu Gods in name of "comedy"#BoycottStarSports pic.twitter.com/RovmojetFl — Rosy (@rose_k01) May 15, 2023

For the unversed, Munawar Faruqui has been accused of making remarks on Hindu deities during a show and hurting religious sentiments. He was arrested in January 2021 and lodged at the Indore jail in Madhya Pradesh for this act and later released on bail.

Eklavya Singh Gaud, son of BJP MLA Malini Laxman Singh Gaud, had filed a complaint against Faruqui and others after which comedian was were arrested for the alleged offences punishable under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including section 295-A. Munawar and others were also accused of conducting the show amid Covid-19 pandemic without permission.

Munawar Faruqui has been facing resentment of people who were hurt by his comments still and it is predicted that it might affect his professional life. The comedian also featured in Lock-upp season 1 which was hosted by Kangana Ranaut where he emerged as the winner of the show.