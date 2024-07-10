Star-studded guest list at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding

Mumbai: The anticipation for the most awaited wedding of the year has reached its peak! Anant Ambani, the youngest son of the business tycoon Mukesh Ambani, is set to marry Radhika Merchant on July 12. This isn’t just an ordinary wedding; it’s a grand event that has everyone talking.

The guest list is filled with international stars. According to Bloomberg, former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson are expected to attend the wedding in Mumbai.

India Today reports that Mario Dedivanovic, Kim Kardashian’s makeup artist known for her iconic looks, will be present. Additionally, Julia Chafe, a famous TikToker and content creator from the US, will also be flying to India. Her lively dance moves have made her a social media star, and her presence is sure to make waves online.

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani (Twitter)

Chris Appleton, the hairstylist behind many Hollywood celebrities, is also on the list. He has styled hair for stars like Jennifer Lopez and Ariana Grande, making him a renowned name in the industry.

To capture the beautiful moments of this luxurious wedding, top photographers and camera experts from Los Angeles are being specially brought in.

Bollywood stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, and Amitabh Bachchan, as reported by India Today.

The celebrations started with a puja at the Ambani residence, Antilia, on June 29. Following this was the ‘mameru’ ceremony, a tradition where the groom’s maternal family shower the couple with blessings and gifts. The Sangeet, held on July 5, was a spectacular event attended by Bollywood stars Salman Khan and Ranveer Singh. The haldi ceremony, on July 8, saw many actors and personalities applying turmeric paste to the bride and groom.

The main event is a three-day celebration. On July 12, ‘Shubh Vivaah’ will see Anant and Radhika getting married. The next day, ‘Shubh Aashirwad’ will have family and friends giving their blessings to the couple. Finally, on July 14, the ‘Mangal Utsav’ or wedding reception will bring together stars, dignitaries, and well-wishers for a grand celebration.