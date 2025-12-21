Starc Shines as Australia retains Ashes with 2 tests spare

Starc was voted player of the match in Australia's eight-wicket wins in Perth and Brisbane, took the wickets of Will Jacks and Jofra Archer before Scott Boland finished it off.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 21st December 2025 10:42 am IST|   Updated: 21st December 2025 11:36 am IST
Australian Team celebrating - X
Australian Team celebrating - X

Adelaide: Australia retained the Ashes with two tests to spare after paceman Mitchell Starc took three of the last four wickets to blunt England’s defiant comeback in the third cricket test.

Australia started Day 5 needing four wickets to retain the Ashes, with England resuming at 6-207 and still 228 runs away from the victory target of 435 that would have required a world record to achieve.

Starc took the only wicket in the morning session — Jamie Smith for 60 — as England piled on 102 runs.

Add as a preferred source on Google
“Mubarak

England’s rally had narrowed the Ashes equation at lunch on the last day: Australia needed three wickets to clinch the old urn in Adelaide and England needed 126 runs to keep the five-match series alive.

With England’s lower-order doggedly mounting pressure and Australia’s attack missing veteran spinner Nathan Lyon, who limped off the field with an injured hamstring, the leading bowler in the series delivered for the hosts.

Starc was voted player of the match in Australia’s eight-wicket wins in Perth and Brisbane, took the wickets of Will Jacks and Jofra Archer before Scott Boland finished it off.

Memory Khan Seminar

England was all out for 352, giving Australia an 82-run victory.

The fourth test will start Boxing Day in Melbourne.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 21st December 2025 10:42 am IST|   Updated: 21st December 2025 11:36 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Sports updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button