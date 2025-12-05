Mumbai: For years, StarPlus ruled Indian living rooms with iconic serials like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Diya Aur Baati Hum, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon. These shows shaped the childhoods of 90s kids and became daily traditions for our nanis, dadis and mummas. Almost all of them were based in Mumbai or Maharashtra, shot inside the vast sets of Mumbai Film City.

But now, Star Plus has broken its own pattern and stepped into South India. Yes, you read that right. The channel has launched a brand-new serial that is not only based in Hyderabad but is fully shot in the city as well.

The show creating all the buzz is Shehzadi Hai Tu Dil Ki.

StarPlus’ new show Shehzadi Hai Tu Dil Ki

Premiering on December 4, 2025, the serial airs at 7:30 PM on Star Plus and is also available on JioHotstar. In a refreshing move, the makers have chosen real Hyderabad locations for filming, giving audiences an authentic South Indian backdrop rarely seen in Hindi daily soaps.

Cast and Plot

The show stars Ankit Raizada and Ashika Padukone in the lead, supported by Prakriti Nautiyal and Ishrat Khan. Packed with romance, family emotions and light-hearted comedy, the story revolves around Deepa and Karthik as they navigate love, relationships and life’s everyday challenges.

Interestingly, Shehzadi Hai Tu Dil Ki is the Hindi adaptation of the popular Telugu series Karthik Deepam 2, originally aired on Star Maa. Instead of typical high-drama promos, the makers have focused on showcasing the local Hyderabad flavour and the struggles of the protagonist in the city’s vibrant setting.

With its fresh backdrop, relatable story and strong cast, viewers are now eagerly looking forward to what this Hyderabad-based Star Plus drama brings to their screens.