State Bank of Pakistan’s forex reserves fall by $327mn

During the week ending on November 25, the total foreign exchange reserves of the Pakistani central bank fell to around $7.49 billion, the SBP said in a statement on Thursday evening.

Published: 2nd December 2022 10:50 am IST
Islamabad: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) announced that its foreign exchange reserves have decreased by $327 million.

The decrease was “due to external debt repayment”, Xinhua news agency quoted the statement as saying.

Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks came at $5.87 billion, the central bank said.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the South Asian country stood at about $13.37 billion, according to the SBP.

