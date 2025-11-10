State govt sanctions Rs 55 lakh for film festival in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Telangana government, on Monday, November 10, sanctioned Rs 55 lakh for organising the ‘Telangana–North East India Connect: Cultural Sovereignty Through Cinema,’ scheduled to take place later this month at Hyderabad’s Prasads Multiplex and HITEX Convention Centre.

“The government’s goal is to establish Telangana as a hub for art, culture, and cinematography in India. This festival will strengthen creative and cultural ties between Telangana and the North Eastern states,” said state cinematography minister Komatireddy Venkata Reddy, who is leading the initiative.

The festival, under the aegis of the Telangana Film Development Corporation (TSFDC), will feature national award-winning film screenings, panel discussions, and cultural performances, highlighting the theme of cultural sovereignty through cinema.

This event will be followed by the Hyderabad International Short Film Festival (HISFF) 2025 between December 19 and 21 at Prasads Multiplex. It is organised by the Dadasaheb Phalke School of Film Studies in collaboration with the TSFDC and the Department of Youth Advancement, Culture & Tourism.