International Short Film Festival in Hyderabad from Dec 19-21

Hyderabad: The Telangana Film Development Corporation (TFDC) will organise the Hyderabad International Short Film Festival, state Cinematography minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy announced on Friday, November 7.

The event, conducted in collaboration with the Dadasaheb Phalke School of Film Study, is scheduled to take place from December 19 to 21 in Hyderabad.

Rs 30L sanctioned

Minister Venkat Reddy announced that the state government has sanctioned Rs. 30 lakh through the Film Development Corporation to support the festival’s organisation.

Acting on the minister’s instructions, the government has issued official orders for the release of funds and related arrangements.